PM Issues Emergency Order on Heat Wave Response

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum ordered ministers on Friday morning to carry out inspections starting this weekend on government measures against the ongoing heat wave and seek follow-up steps, if necessary.He said the hot weather has claimed the lives of 12 people and some 270-thousand livestock animals since July, with the scorching weather expected to continue.Kim pointed out that without thorough inspections and a preemptive response, the damage could escalate and called the health minister's attention to vulnerable citizens such as the homeless and seniors living on their own.He asked labor, transport and industry ministers to seek preventive measures for construction and delivery workers and make sure there is no glitch in the management of social infrastructure such as roads, rail and the power grid.The Interior and Safety Ministry will be in charge of the overall monitoring of the situation and provide necessary support.The prime minister said he himself will also make onsite visits this weekend to ensure public public safety and oversee the government measures in action.