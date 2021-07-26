Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

S. Korea Proposes Talks with N. Korea on Teleconferencing System

Written: 2021-07-30 14:29:28Updated: 2021-07-30 16:10:22

S. Korea Proposes Talks with N. Korea on Teleconferencing System

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young said Friday that South Korea has proposed talks with North Korea on setting up a video conferencing system.

In a press conference, Lee vowed to quickly establish a system to enable safe inter-Korean dialogue during the pandemic, as the first follow-up to the reconnected cross-border communication lines.

The minister said the South conveyed the proposal to North Korea on Thursday through the restored liaison office hotline and the North received the document containing the offer.

The Unification Ministry will also resume approving shipment requests from civic groups regarding aid assistance to Pyongyang, after they were deferred since the shooting death of a South Korean civil servant by North Korean soldiers in the North's waters last September.

Minister Lee said that two cases will be approved Friday afternoon and the government will continue to authorize humanitarian requests provided they meet requirements, given the urgent need for health and nutritional supplies in the North. 

Through the restored communication channels, Lee said Seoul will also seek to share information on natural disasters and infectious diseases.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >