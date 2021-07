Photo : YONHAP News

The two leading contenders in the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) presidential primary are increasing their face time with the public.Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung embarked on a four-day nationwide tour on Friday. Setting out from his hometown of Daegu, Lee will then visit Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province followed by the Jeolla and Chungcheong provinces in a U-shaped tour of the country.Meanwhile, his rival and former DP chairman Lee Nak-yon held an event on the governor's home turf of Gyeonggi Province on Friday, discussing local issues.He has already nearly completed a national tour with the exception of the capital region, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.The former party chief will visit more areas in Gyeonggi Province through the weekend to become more familiar with public sentiment.