Photo : YONHAP News

​South Korean shooter Kim Min-jung won silver in the women's 25-meter pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.Kim lost to Vitalina Batsarashkina of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the final round following a heated shoot-off battle at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo.Both were tied at 38 points, after which the shoot-off began to determine the winner. Five shots were allowed where Kim scored one point and her Russian opponent four points.On Day Eight of the Tokyo Games, South Korea currently ranks seventh with four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.