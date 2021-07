Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will give more than 15 million dollars through 2025 to a global fund promoting quality education for children called the Global Partnership for Education or GPE.Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon unveiled the figure during a virtual session of the GPE financial pledge meeting held Thursday.The partnership is a multilateral cooperation fund launched in 2002 to help provide basic quality education to all children around the world.As of the latest meeting, the GPE had raised four billion dollars out of its target of five billion dollars for the 2021 to 2025 period. In the previous 2014 to 2020 period, South Korea contributed a total of five million dollars.The ministry said it tripled the amount in consideration of the deteriorated educational environment amid the pandemic.