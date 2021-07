Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays has claimed his 10th win of the season, dedicating his victory to his grandfather who passed away the same day.The 34-year-old southpaw threw six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, helping Toronto win 13-1.Ryu held the Red Sox to just two hits while striking out five in an 86-pitch outing.His earned run average(ERA) improved from three-point-44 to three-point-26.Since entering the Big League in 2013, Ryu had scored double-digit victories during three other seasons - in 2013, 2014 and 2019, all at 14 victories. He lost five games this season so far.