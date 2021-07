Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has added a bronze medal in fencing at the Tokyo Olympics.In the men’s epee team bronze medal match at Makuhari Messe Event Hall on Friday, Team Korea comprising Kweon Young-jun, Park Sang-young, Song Jae-ho, and Ma Se-geon beat China 45 to 42. They had lost their semifinal match against Japan 45-38 in earlier in the day.It is the fourth medal South Korean fencers have brought home from Tokyo so far.South Korea won gold in the men's sabre team event and silver in the women's epee team event.Kim Jung-hwan also won bronze in the men’s sabre individual event.