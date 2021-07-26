S. Korea Adds 1,539 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 15-hundred-39 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as the fourth wave of the outbreak shows little sign of subsiding.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 14-hundred-66 local transmissions and 73 cases from overseas were detected Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to over 198-thousand.By region, nearly 64 percent of new domestic cases come from the capital region including 468 in Seoul and 383 in Gyeonggi Province.Non-capital areas have also registered over 500 cases for more than ten days now.Over a thousand infections have been reported every day since July 7.Six more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-95. The fatality rate stands at one-point-06 percent.The number of critically ill patients has risen by 18 from the previous day to 317, marking the first time this figure has topped 300 since January.