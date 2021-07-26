265 Cheonghae Unit Members Recover from COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 260 members of the virus-stricken Cheonghae naval unit have recovered from COVID-19 and been released from quarantine.This comes eleven days after the 301-strong unit was flown home from Africa, cutting short their mission due to a mass outbreak.The Defense Ministry said 265 out of 272 infected service members were discharged from medical facilities on Saturday after making full recoveries.They will not report back to work immediately but have a week-long rest with many opting to spend that time at home.However, the brief vacation is technically a period of preventive quarantine, so they will be restricted from moving about and visiting places.The ministry says the remaining seven patients will continue to be treated as mild symptoms continue.Also, 29 members of the unit who initially tested negative and are isolated at a Navy facility will be again Monday. If the results are negative, they will return to the unit the next day.Around 90 percent of the Cheonghae Unit contracted coronavirus.