Moon Urges Expanded R&D Support for SMEs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for efforts to connect research and development and patent results to actual industrial sites.According to Park Soo-hyun, presidential secretary for public communication, Moon also ordered measures to support and safeguard patent developments by small and medium-sized companies.In a Facebook post Saturday, Park gave a summary of the president's directives conveyed during his Monday weekly meeting with top aides that were not covered in media briefings.After being briefed on intellectual property rights and related strategies, Moon reportedly noted South Korea's top global ranking in the number of per capita patent applications and R&D investments in proportion to gross domestic product.But he said the percentage of these accomplishments leading to commercialization is very low and urged stronger efforts on utilization including funding.