US Court Decides to Seize Oil Tanker over Sanctions Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced the seizure of an oil tanker that was owned and operated by a Singaporean national and used to make shipments of petroleum products to North Korea in violation of global sanctions.The M/T Courageous was seized by Cambodian authorities in March last year in accordance with a U.S. warrant.The Justice Department said that criminal charges of conspiracy to evade sanctions and money laundering conspiracy are pending against the alleged owner and operator of the tanker, Singaporean Kwek Kee Seng, who remains at large.The tanker was captured on satellite images transferring oil products to a North Korean vessel and making direct shipments to the North Korean port of Nampo in late 2019 with its location tracking device turned off.The DOJ said Kwek and his co-conspirators sought to conceal the sanctions-evading transactions by using front companies, among other things, adding that a New York federal court on Friday entered a judgment of forfeiture regarding the vessel.