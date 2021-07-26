Pentagon: Combined Training Events Decided Bilaterally through Mutual Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has reiterated its stance that combined training events with South Korea are a bilateral decision and plans are made through mutual agreement.According to Voice of America on Saturday, a Pentagon spokesperson said that in accordance with the Combined Forces Command policy, the U.S. does not comment on planned or conducted training readiness and that protection of the force is the command's number one priority.The official said that all bilateral training will respect COVID-19 guidelines of the South Korean government and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.During phone talks Friday, Seoul's Defense Minister Suh Wook and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin are known to have also discussed the summertime military exercise between the two sides.Following the restoration of inter-Korean communication lines this week, there has been speculation the August drill may possibly be adjusted.