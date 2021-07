Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in sent congratulatory messages to South Korean athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.On social media on Saturday, Moon unveiled the messages he sent to archer An San, who picked up her third gold medal of the Games on Friday, silver medalist shooter Kim Min-jung and the men's fencing epee team, who won bronze.He said that An San's talent, concentration and mental strength impressed the Korean people and congratulated her for becoming the first South Korean triple gold medalist at the Summer Games.Moon said he was proud of Kim for her positive attitude and winning performance and also mentioned all four members of the epee team, praising their passion and spirit.