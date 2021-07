Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea won bronze in the women's sabre team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday in a dramatic come from behind victory.The team of Kim Ji-yeon, Yoon Ji-su, Choi Soo-yeon and Seo Ji-yeon defeated Italy 45 to 42 in the bronze medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba, east of Tokyo.This is South Korea's first medal in women's team sabre and also concludes Team Korea's fencing campaign in Tokyo, having won medals in all four team events.Earlier the men's sabre team won gold, while the women's epee team took silver and men's epee added bronze.