S. Korea Adds 1,442 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-442 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, adding more than one thousand cases for 26 straight days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that the new cases detected throughout Saturday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 199-thousand-787.The daily tally dropped by about 100 from the previous day apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend.Of the new cases, one-thousand-386 cases were local transmissions, while 56 were from overseas.By region, the greater Seoul area accounted for 68-point-five percent of domestic cases, including 469 in Seoul and 393 in Gyeonggi Province.Non-capital areas added 437 cases, taking up 31-point-five percent of local cases. The ratio stayed above the 30 percent mark for 16 straight days.Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-98. The fatality rate stands at one-point-05 percent.The number of critically ill patients has risen by seven from the previous day to 324.