S. Korea to Accept COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations for Delivery Workers Aged 18 to 49

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will begin accepting reservations for COVID-19 vaccinations for delivery workers and street cleaners aged 18 to 49 this week.According to the state vaccination task force on Sunday, two million eligible people in the group may make reservations for their vaccination from Tuesday to Friday.Local cities and provinces will select eligible people in the age group depending on their respective virus situation.Eligible people include employees in the public transportation service, delivery workers, street cleaners, call center workers, disabled people, foreign workers and students. Those who work closely with children and teenagers, and employees at high-risk facilities are also eligible.Inoculations will take place from August 17 to September 11 with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.From Thursday, the nation will begin accepting reservations for about 296-thousand people, including those with developmental disabilities and the disabled with diseases that may deteriorate into critical condition if infected with COVID-19.