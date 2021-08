Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports rose by nearly 30 percent on-year in July to post a record in the monthly export volume.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, the country's outbound shipments came to 55-point-four billion U.S. dollars last month, up 29-point-six percent from a year earlier.The figure is the largest export volume since the nation started compiling trade data in 1956 – the previous record was 55-point-12 billion dollars tallied in September 2017.Exports posted growth for the ninth consecutive month since November last year.Shipments of semiconductors rose 39-point-six percent on-year to eleven billion dollars in July, marking the largest for the month.Imports increased 38-point-two percent on-year to 53-point-six billion dollars last month, with the nation logging a trade surplus for the 15th consecutive month.