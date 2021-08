Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean artistic gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong won the bronze medal in the women's vault at the Tokyo Olympic Games.Yeo finished third with 14-point-733 points after two vaults on Sunday in the final round at Ariake Gymnastic Center in Tokyo.The 19-year old gymnast has become the first South Korean athlete to win an Olympic medal in women’s gymnastics.Yeo is the daughter of Yeo Hong-chul, who won silver in the men's vault in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The Yeos are now the first father and daughter pair in South Korea who won Olympic medals.