S. Korean Athletes Make History in Gymnastics, Athletics

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean athletes made history on Sunday in gymnastics and athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong won the bronze medal in the women's vault on Sunday. Yeo finished third with 14-point-733 points after two vaults at Ariake Gymnastic Center in Tokyo.The 19-year-old gymnast has become the first South Korean athlete to win an Olympic medal in women’s gymnastics.In athletics, Woo Sang-hyeok finished fourth and failed to medal in the men's high jump, but he set a new Korean record by clearing two-point-35 meters in his first attempt.The previous Korean record was two-point-34 meters set by Lee Jin-taek in June 1997.In baseball, South Korea defeated the Dominican Republic 4-3 in the Round One in the knockout stage at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.Team Korea trailed 1-3 but scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in a dramatic, come-from-behind victory. South Korea will face off against Israel at 12 p.m. on Monday at the same venue.