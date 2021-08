Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, South Korea will begin accepting reservations for senior citizens who failed to receive COVID-19 vaccine in the first half of the year.According to the state vaccination task force, about one-point-27 million unvaccinated people aged 60 to 74 may make reservations from Monday through the end of the month.They can make appointments through community centers, the 1339 call center or the online reservation website.These people will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine from Thursday through September 3 at community health centers across the nation.About 600-thousand people aged over 75 may make reservations anytime regardless of the reservation period. They will receive the Pfizer vaccine at vaccination centers.