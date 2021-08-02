Pentagon: Decision on Joint Military Exercises Will be Made through Mutual Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said that any decision on joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. will be made through mutual agreement.The Pentagon issued the position on Sunday when asked to comment on a statement by the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in which she warned that military exercises between Seoul and Washington will cloud the future of inter-Korean relations.A spokesperson of the Defense Department refused to comment on the North Korean position, but stressed that the joint drills will be decided through agreement between South Korea and the U.S.The spokesperson reaffirmed that all joint exercises respect COVID-19-related guidelines and the two allies maintain a high level of readiness posture.Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, said in a statement on Sunday that North Korea will closely watch whether South Korea will carry out the hostile war exercise or make a bold decision.