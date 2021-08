Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized the United States for interfering in the internal affairs in Cuba after Washington imposed sanctions on Cuban police officials in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protests.The North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Monday on its website that the U.S. has revealed its intention to instigate internal unrest among anti-government elements and boost anti-Cuba sentiment internationally.The ministry denounced the U.S.' sanctions as an act of grave intervention in the internal affairs of a sovereign country.It also repeated its claim that the U.S. was behind the anti-government demonstrations in Cuba.The ministry mentioned the Cuban claim that the U.S. State Department is pressing countries in East Europe and Latin America to support statements critical of the Cuban government.