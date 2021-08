Photo : YONHAP News

Imports of beer fell to a five-year low in the first half of the year.According to data by the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country's beer imports came to 106-point-five million U.S. dollars in the January-June period, down five-point-four percent from a year earlier.It marks the lowest first-half tally since 2016, when it came to 79-point-four million dollars.The Netherlands was the largest exporter of beer to South Korea, followed by China, Belgium, the United States, Poland and Germany.Japan was the second largest exporter in 2019, but fell to tenth due to a nationwide boycott of Japanese products following Japan's export curbs against South Korea.