S. Korea Reports 1,219 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 200,000

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-219 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with its accumulated caseload surpassing 200-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new cases detected throughout Sunday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 201-thousand-two.South Korea surpassed the grim 200-thousand mark 560 days after reporting its first case on January 20 last year. It took 14 months to reach 100-thousand, but needed just four months to hit 200-thousand.Of the new cases, one-thousand-150 cases were local transmissions, while 69 were from overseas.By region, the greater Seoul area accounted for 65-point-one percent of domestic cases, including 362 in Seoul and 328 in Gyeonggi Province.Non-capital areas added 401 cases, taking up 34-point-nine percent of local cases. The ratio has stayed above the 30 percent mark for 17 straight days.One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-99. The fatality rate stands at one-point-04 percent.The number of critically ill patients has risen by two from the previous day to 326.