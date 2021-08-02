Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 1,219 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 200,000

Written: 2021-08-02 09:43:56Updated: 2021-08-02 16:44:35

S. Korea Reports 1,219 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 200,000

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-219 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with its accumulated caseload surpassing 200-thousand. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new cases detected throughout Sunday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 201-thousand-two. 

South Korea surpassed the grim 200-thousand mark 560 days after reporting its first case on January 20 last year. It took 14 months to reach 100-thousand, but needed just four months to hit 200-thousand. 

Of the new cases, one-thousand-150 cases were local transmissions, while 69 were from overseas. 

By region, the greater Seoul area accounted for 65-point-one percent of domestic cases, including 362 in Seoul and 328 in Gyeonggi Province.

Non-capital areas added 401 cases, taking up 34-point-nine percent of local cases. The ratio has stayed above the 30 percent mark for 17 straight days.

One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-99. The fatality rate stands at one-point-04 percent.

The number of critically ill patients has risen by two from the previous day to 326.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >