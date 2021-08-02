PPP Chief Expresses Regret over Ex-Chief Prosecutor Joining PPP Earlier than Agreed

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Chairman Lee Jun-seok expressed regret over former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl joining the party a few days earlier than they had agreed.Appearing on a local radio program on Monday, Lee said he and Yoon had earlier agreed that Yoon's party entrance would come on Monday, adding that he understands Yoon abruptly changed the date to join last Friday after information got out about the initial plans.Asked if he’s disappointed by Yoon’s move, Lee said no but added that he did wonder why Yoon made the decision.Meanwhile, Lee unveiled plans to set up a team under his office that will be tasked with vetting the party’s presidential candidates. He said the envisioned team will collect data on issues which candidates could face criticism over and based on that data devise defense strategies.He said the verification team would be able to intervene in the party’s primary as one of its main tasks is to swiftly and accurately provide information on candidates.