Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) presidential contenders are actively stepping up efforts to recruit people to the party’s primary electoral college.Currently the party is recruiting a second round of electors and as of Sunday, the number has topped one-point-75 million. The second round of recruitment is set to end on Tuesday.With strict restrictions in place on face-to-face interaction due to COVID-19, the presidential hopefuls’ campaigns are using phone calls, text messages and social media to secure more electors.Later on Wednesday, the contenders will face off in their second televised debate.