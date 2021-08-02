Survey: Support Rating for PPP Sees Rebound after 6 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) saw a rebound in its support ratings.According to Realmeter's survey of two-thousand-525 adults nationwide between last Monday and Friday, the PPP’s rating climbed one-and-a-half percentage points to 35-point-two percent, posting a first turnaround in six weeks and outstripping the ruling Democratic Party(DP) within the margin of error for the first time in three weeks.The latest surge comes after the PPP saw its support rating slip continuously since the third week of June. Observers say Yoon Seok-youl joining the party was likely contributed to the latest jump.On the other hand, the survey found that the DP’s rating fell one-and-a-half percentage points to 33-point-six percent, trailing that of its rival PPP by 1.6 percentage points.The latest survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.