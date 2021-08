Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women's volleyball team, which has already which has already secured a ticket to the quarterfinals, lost to Serbia in the last group match at the Tokyo Olympics.With the 0-3 defeat that came on Monday at the Ariake Arena, the South Korean team took third seed in Group A.Its opponent will be decided following a Group B match set to be held later on Monday.Group B comprises Italy, Russia, the U.S. and Turkey.The quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday.