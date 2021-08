Photo : YONHAP News

Four South Korean crew members who were kidnapped by pirates operating in the Gulf of Guinea have been safely released after two months.According to the Foreign Ministry on Monday, the South Koreans were set free at around 10 p.m. Sunday, Korea time.A total of five people, including the four South Koreans, were kidnapped when a tuna fishing vessel carrying 36 crew members was attacked by assailants near the shores of Benin in west Africa on June 1.The ministry said the freed South Koreans are in relatively good health and are being protected at a safe venue secured by the South Korean diplomatic mission there.Meanwhile, one South Korean and four foreign crew members who were kidnapped by pirates in waters near the Gulf of Guinea back on May 20 were also confirmed to have been released on June 29 after 41 days of captivity.