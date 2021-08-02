Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

S. Korea: Channel Restoration Starting Point to Regain Inter-Korean Trust

Written: 2021-08-02 13:40:54Updated: 2021-08-02 15:42:26

S. Korea: Channel Restoration Starting Point to Regain Inter-Korean Trust

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry stressed on Monday that the restoration of inter-Korean communication channels is a starting point for rebuilding trust between the two Koreas. 

Spokesperson Lee Jong-joo relayed the ministry’s stance in a briefing when asked about Pyongyang’s statement, in which it downplayed the significance of reconnecting communication lines with Seoul last week. 

Lee said the ministry will be prudent and not be overly hasty in its efforts to improve South-North relations, and ensure that the progress made thus far can lead to a resumption of bilateral talks. 

In the Sunday statement, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister, Yo-jong, said that the restoration was nothing but a physical reconnection and that it would be a hasty judgment for the South to interpret it as more. 

The South Korean ministry proposed to Pyongyang last Thursday, two days after the restoration, the establishment of a virtual conference system between the two Koreas, but the North has yet to respond.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >