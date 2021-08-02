DP Presidential Hopefuls Divided over Governor's Universal Relief Payment Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Jae-myung, the Gyeonggi Province governor and leading presidential hopeful from the ruling Democratic Party(DP), is drawing criticism from his party rivals over his move to provide relief payment for those excluded from the government’s latest COVID-19 payout.On Sunday, Lee said that he is considering giving relief money to everyone in his province, including those in the upper 12-percent income bracket, with his aide stressing that the governor has consistently called for universal payments.However, an aide to former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon criticized it on Monday, saying universal aid will cause a fairness issue for other regions that cannot afford similar moves and is tantamount to a presidential campaign with the province’s budget.Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun stressed that ruling out the top 12-percent income earners was an agreement not only among the government, ruling party and the presidential office, but also the opposition bloc.Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, on the other hand, took the governor’s side, expecting many other regions may follow suit with universal payments, which she emphasized is closer to the ruling bloc’s policy stance.