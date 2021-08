Photo : YONHAP News

Team Korea brought home a bronze medal in the badminton women’s doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics.In an all-Korean duel set up in the bronze medal competition at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on Monday, Kim So-young and Kong Hee-yong beat Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 2-0.It is the only medal that South Korea has earned in badminton in Tokyo. The country also earned a bronze medal in the sport at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.The last time South Korea earned an Olympic gold medal in badminton was the 2008 Beijing Olympics, when Lee Hyo-jung and Lee Yong-dae won the mixed doubles.Kim and Kong lost to Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China 2-0 in the semifinal last Saturday while the Lee-Shin pair also succumbed to Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia 2-0 in the other semis on the same day.