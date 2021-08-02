Kim Yo-jong's Latest Remarks Not Published by N. Korean Domestic Outlets

Photo : YONHAP News

As of Monday noon, North Korea has yet to report to its own people the latest remarks by leader Kim Jong-un's sister on how Pyongyang will closely watch whether the South Korea-U.S. joint drill will take place.Kim Yo-jong issued the warning on Sunday, saying the drill will cloud the future of inter-Korean relations.This is in contrast to March when the North's domestic media outlets such as Korean Central Television and ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun published Kim's statement criticizing the South Korea-U.S. springtime exercise.The difference may reflect Pyongyang's intent to observe the situation further before lashing out, especially as cross-border communication lines were reconnected just last week after being cut off for more than a year.The North's Korean Central News Agency earlier said the restoration will play a positive role in improving and developing inter-Korean relations.In the past, North Korea has also opted not to report its stance on South Korea or U.S.-related matters apparently to make room for diplomatic adjustments in response to the changing environment. However the regime has always been adamant on the issue of anti-Pyongyang leaflets, condemning them as unacceptable.