Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 97 percent of all COVID-19 patients reported in the months of May and June were unvaccinated.In a Monday briefing, Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), said that only three percent of the approximately 35-thousand infections that occurred in the two months were people who had received just one vaccine.Zero-point-three percent of infections, or 99 people, were fully vaccinated, while the remaining 96-point-seven percent received no shots.Jeong also added that 93-point-five percent of COVID-19 deaths or critically ill patients in May and June were unvaccinated.She said that even if people get infected, vaccines can help prevent fatalities or becoming seriously ill, and stressed the importance of receiving a shot.