Moon: First Dose Vaccination for 36 Mln to be Completed before Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Monday the country will push up the timeline for completing first dose vaccinations for 70 percent of the population from its earlier target of end-September to mid-September before the Chuseok holidays.In his weekly meeting with senior aides, Moon said the plan to vaccinate 36 million people with at least their first shot by the end of September is moving along without a hitch.He said the schedule will be moved up with the new goal of completing the task before the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday, which begins on the weekend of September 18.The president said that by Tuesday, over 20 million people will have received their first jabs while vaccine reservations for over 17 million people in their 20s to 40s will begin next week.He pledged to double check the nation's online booking system to make sure that its servers can support an onrush of reservations, and also emphasized the newly introduced rule of designated days will help disperse overcrowding.Moon added that vaccine supplies will arrive as planned in August and September and again reiterated the importance of vaccination amid the threat of the highly transmissible Delta variant.