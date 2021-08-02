Menu Content

Korean
English

Sports

S. Korean Men's Table Tennis Team Reaches Semis at Tokyo Olympics

Written: 2021-08-02 18:42:46

Photo : KBS News

South Korean men’s table tennis team has advanced to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. 

The team comprising Lee Sang-su, Jeong Yeoung-sik and Jang Woo-jin beat Brazil 3-0 in the quarterfinals at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Monday. 

Team Korea will square off against the winner of another quarterfinal match between China and France in the semis set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

It marks the fourth consecutive Olympics that South Korea has reached the semifinals in the men’s table tennis team event since the 2008 Beijing Games, which featured the team event for the first time. South Korean male table tennis players have brought home two Olympic medals in the event so far—bronze in Beijing and silver at the 2012 London Games. 

Earlier in the day, the South Korean women’s table tennis team consisting of Shin Yu-bin, Jeon Ji-hee and Choi Hyo-joo defeated Poland 3-0 to advance to the quarters.
