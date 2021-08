Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean gymnast Shin Jea-hwan won gold in the men's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, becoming only the second South Korean gold medalist in Olympic gymnastics.Shin had a final score of 14-point-783 after two vaults in the final held at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo and tied with Denis Abliazin of the Russian Olympic Committee, who received the silver medal.Shin had a higher difficulty score on his first vault of six-point-zero, which gave him the gold.Yang Hak-seon was the first South Korean to win an Olympic gold in gymnastics at the 2012 London Games, also winning in the men’s vault final.