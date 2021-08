Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says at least 90 percent of the latest round of COVID-19 relief payment will be doled out by the end of next month.Hong made the pledge in a meeting of senior ministry officials on Monday.He said the government will make every effort for the payouts earmarked as part of the second yearly extra budget, including “recovery funds” for small business owners hit hard by COVID-19, as well as payments to the public in the rear 88-percent income bracket, will all be paid within the targeted time frame.Pointing to a steep rise in the price of eggs and vegetables, the minister also instructed officials to do their best to stabilize prices closely related to daily consumption.Hong also called for thorough preparations for next year’s budget planning and drafting of a five-year fiscal management plan slated for this month.