Photo : KBS News

South Korean diver Woo Ha-ram has advanced to the semifinal in the men’s three-meter springboard at the Tokyo Olympics.In the preliminary at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Monday, Woo finished fifth among 29 athletes at 452-point-45 points.Woo and seventeen other athletes will compete in the semis slated for 10 a.m. Tuesday. Top twelve performers in the semifinal will vie for a medal in the final later in the day.It is only the second time a South Korean diver advanced to the semifinal at an Olympic diving event since the country first competed in the sport at the Rome Olympics in 1960.The 23-year-old reached the stage previously in the ten-meter platform event at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where he went on to advance to the final and finished 11th.