COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations to Open for 2 Mln People in 18-49 Group Tues.

Written: 2021-08-03 08:20:11Updated: 2021-08-03 10:06:41

Photo : YONHAP News

With COVID-19 vaccine reservations set to begin for the 18 to 49 age group in mid-August, the government will begin accepting appointments from a priority group within that age range this week.

Local governments plan to inoculate about two million people first and will open up reservations starting on Tuesday.

Eligible people include employees in the public transportation service, delivery workers, street cleaners, call center workers, disabled people, foreign workers and students. Those who work closely with children and teenagers, and employees at high-risk facilities are also eligible.  

Local governments have selected eligible people and notified them. 

According to the state vaccination task force, people in the greater Seoul area can make appointments from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

Those in other parts of the nation may make reservations from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday. Anyone within this group regardless of area can make an appointment from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Inoculations will take place from August 17 to September 11 with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
