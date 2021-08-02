State Dept.: Blinken to Urge ASEAN Members to Fully Implement UN Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says that the U.S. will call for full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea in this week's meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend five virtual ASEAN meetings from Monday to Friday, including the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF).Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing on Monday that during this week's meetings, Secretary Blinken will reiterate U.S. positions on pressing regional issues, including supporting freedom of the seas in the South China Sea.He continued that Blinken will also urge ASEAN members to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea.The ASEAN meetings come as North Korea warned that annual military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. will undermine prospects for inter-Korean relations.Attention is drawn on whether North Korea will participate in the ARF, one of the rare international gatherings that the North has regularly attended. The ARF is the biggest annual security conference in the Asia-Pacific region and brings together top diplomats from 27 countries.