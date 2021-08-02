S. Korea's Consumer Price Index Rises 2.6% in July

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices rose more than two percent for the fourth consecutive month in July amid a continued rise in the prices of petroleum goods and agricultural and fisheries products.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country's consumer price index came to 107-point-61 in July, up two-point-six percent from a year earlier.The index grew two-point-four percent in June and two-point-six percent in May, the fastest rise in more than nine years.The gain in July is partly attributed to a continued rise in the prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries goods, which rose nine-point-six percent from a year earlier.The prices of industrial products gained two-point-eight percent on-year, posting growth of more than two percent since April.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose one-point-seven percent on-year in July, the largest growth since August 2017.