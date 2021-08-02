Three Activists Arrested for Alleged Campaign against Seoul's F-35 Procurement

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has issued arrest warrants for three South Korean activists, who allegedly campaigned against the government's procurement of F-35 fighter jets under orders of North Korea.The Cheongju District Court on Monday held a hearing to decide on whether to issue the warrants against four members of a civic group in Cheongju on charges of violating the National Security Law.The court issued the writ for three of them citing a flight risk, and rejected the warrant for the last person.The National Intelligence Service(NIS) and police suspect the accused engaged in a street campaign to obtain signatures, one-person protests, and held a press conference to condemn the Defense Ministry on orders of a North Korean spy.Ahead of a court hearing, the activists filed a complaint against President Moon Jae-in and prosecutors with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, claiming that the NIS, police and prosecutors were fabricating their case.