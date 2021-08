Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' hit single "Butter" has become the longest-running No. 1 song of the year on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.Billboard said on Monday that "Butter" is officially No. 1 on this week's Hot 100 chart for the ninth week.It makes it the longest-running No. 1 song of the year, breaking its tie at eight weeks with Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License."BTS has reigned on top of the chart for ten straight weeks between its tracks "Butter" and "Permission to Dance.""Butter" was at the top for seven straight weeks before it was replaced by "Permission Dance" two weeks ago, and then returned to the top spot last week.