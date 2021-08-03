Menu Content

S. Korea Reports 1,202 New COVID-19 Cases

Written: 2021-08-03 09:49:39Updated: 2021-08-03 15:32:18

S. Korea Reports 1,202 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-202 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, adding more than one-thousand cases a day for four straight weeks. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new cases detected throughout Monday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 202-thousand-203. 

The nation added more than one-thousand cases for the 28th consecutive day since July 7.

Of the new cases, one-thousand-152 were local transmissions, while 50 were from overseas.

The capital region accounted for 60-point-five percent of domestic cases. The greater Seoul area reported 697 cases, including 307 in Seoul and 344 in Gyeonggi Province. It marks the lowest tally in 28 days. 

Non-capital areas added 455 cases, taking up 39-point-five percent of local cases. The ratio is on the rise again, nearing 40 percent. 

Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-104. The fatality rate stands at one-point-04 percent.

The number of critically ill patients has risen by five from the previous day to 331.
