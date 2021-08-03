S. Korea Reports 1,202 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-202 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, adding more than one-thousand cases a day for four straight weeks.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new cases detected throughout Monday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 202-thousand-203.The nation added more than one-thousand cases for the 28th consecutive day since July 7.Of the new cases, one-thousand-152 were local transmissions, while 50 were from overseas.The capital region accounted for 60-point-five percent of domestic cases. The greater Seoul area reported 697 cases, including 307 in Seoul and 344 in Gyeonggi Province. It marks the lowest tally in 28 days.Non-capital areas added 455 cases, taking up 39-point-five percent of local cases. The ratio is on the rise again, nearing 40 percent.Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-104. The fatality rate stands at one-point-04 percent.The number of critically ill patients has risen by five from the previous day to 331.