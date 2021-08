Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has responded to calls that South Korea made via ship-to-ship radio links that use the global merchant marine communication network.Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan told reporters on Tuesday that the North issued the response earlier in the day while adding that both the western and eastern hotlines are up and running.The North’s response comes seven days after the western inter-Korean military hotline was restored.The North had kept mum on the South’s calls made via the ship-to-ship hotline twice a day.The North is said to have informed the South about foreign ships fishing illegally in waters in the Yellow Sea.