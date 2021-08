Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on all government agencies to focus their undivided effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.Chairing a virtual Cabinet meeting at the presidential office on Tuesday, Moon said the government’s top priority is to swiftly overcome the COVID-19 crisis.Moon said protecting the lives of the people amid the crisis with a focus on quarantine and livelihood has become the key task of the government.In particular, he said creating jobs is imperative and ordered government agencies to actively devise additional measures to narrow social inequalities resulting from the pandemic and to stabilize people’s livelihoods.He then promised that the government will provide active support to private companies’ efforts to create jobs.