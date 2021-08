Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will hold a ceremony next Saturday to commemorate victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement.The ministry said Tuesday that it will receive applications from people who wish to take part in the event which will be held online amid the pandemic.Those whose applications are accepted will receive a link through which they’ll be able take part in the ceremony.In 2017, South Korea designated August 14 Japanese Military Comfort Women Victims Memorial Day. On August 14, 1991, the late Kim Hak-sun first publicly testified about Japan operating a wartime military brothel program during World War Two.