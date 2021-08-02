Japan Reaffirms Safety of Fukushima Food Products

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reaffirmed the safety of food products from Fukushima, taking issue with South Korea providing its own food service at the Tokyo Olympics for Korean athletes.Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday in a press conference that Japan remains consistent that it is using the Olympics to assure the world of the safety of agricultural and fishery products from regions hit by 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster.The minister added that the Tokyo government notified South Korea of this position.South Korea has been providing its own food to its athletes at the Olympics, operating a food station at a hotel near the athletes' village in Tokyo. It has done so since the 2008 Beijing Olympics to help with nutrition management.Some politicians in Japan have raised concerns about the issue, claiming that it damages the reputation of Fukushima products.Late last month, a Japanese lawmaker based in Fukushima Prefecture reportedly said Japan should lodge a complaint and urge the International Olympic Committee to sternly reproach South Korea.