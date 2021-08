Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean diver Woo Ha-ram is set to compete for gold in the men's three-meter springboard at the Tokyo Olympics.Woo placed fifth in the preliminary round on Monday and finished 12th among 18 divers in the semifinal on Tuesday at Tokyo Aquatics Center, securing a ticket to the finals set for 3 p.m. the same day.South Korea has competed in diving since the 1960 Rome Olympics, but has yet to win a single medal.Woo is the only South Korean diver to ever reach the finals at the Olympics. He previously advanced to the finals in the ten-meter platform event at the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Games and finished eleventh.